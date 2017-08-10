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exp_Amstell-SL - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
3973
Rating:
(21)
Published:
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Author of the ideaIurii Tokman.

MQL5 code authorVladimir Karputov.

Trades without setting Take Profit and Stop Loss levels (these levels are calculated virtually).

Buying:

  • if there are no BUY positions 
  • if there are BUY positions, and the open price of the last position is higher than the current price by Distance.

Selling: if opposite.

exp_Amstell-SL

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18443

Crossing of two iMA Crossing of two iMA

Crossover of two iMAs (Moving Averages), one more iMA (Moving Average) is used as the filter. Lot: manual or risk percent of balance. Stop, Market or Limit orders. The EA also sets Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop.

NRTR_ATR_STOP_HTF NRTR_ATR_STOP_HTF

The NRTR_ATR_STOP indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.

Exp_NRTR_ATR_STOP Exp_NRTR_ATR_STOP

The trading system is based on the NRTR_ATR_STOP indicator signals.

Vertical line Vertical line

The indicator draws a vertical line (OBJ_VLINE) and then moves it to the specified time (hours and minutes).