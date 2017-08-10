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exp_Amstell-SL - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
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- Rating:
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- Published:
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Author of the idea: Iurii Tokman.
MQL5 code author: Vladimir Karputov.
Trades without setting Take Profit and Stop Loss levels (these levels are calculated virtually).
Buying:
- if there are no BUY positions
- if there are BUY positions, and the open price of the last position is higher than the current price by Distance.
Selling: if opposite.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18443
Crossover of two iMAs (Moving Averages), one more iMA (Moving Average) is used as the filter. Lot: manual or risk percent of balance. Stop, Market or Limit orders. The EA also sets Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop.NRTR_ATR_STOP_HTF
The NRTR_ATR_STOP indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.
The trading system is based on the NRTR_ATR_STOP indicator signals.Vertical line
The indicator draws a vertical line (OBJ_VLINE) and then moves it to the specified time (hours and minutes).