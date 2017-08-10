Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
NRTR_ATR_STOP_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4444
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The NRTR_ATR_STOP indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled NRTR_ATR_STOP.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. Indicator NRTR_ATR_STOP_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18436
Two histograms in one window showing the degree of the financial asset's overbought or oversold state.Exp_ColorXMUV_Tm
The Exp_ColorXMUV_Tm Expert Advisor is based on the ColorXMUV MA signals and provides the possibility to set a fixed trading time interval.
Crossover of two iMAs (Moving Averages), one more iMA (Moving Average) is used as the filter. Lot: manual or risk percent of balance. Stop, Market or Limit orders. The EA also sets Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop.exp_Amstell-SL
The EA buys if the open price of the last position is higher than the current price.