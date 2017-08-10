The indicator draws a vertical line (OBJ_VLINE) and then moves it to the specified time (hours and minutes).

Input parameters :

Only hours and minutes are used from the "Use only Hours and minutes" parameter.

The vertical line is drawn for the current day. If a new day begins, the line is moved to this new day, and is set at the specified hour and minute.

Video:





The indicator has a built-in protection against accidental deletion of the vertical line: the timer periodically checks the existence of the line on the chart. If the vertical line (OBJ_VLINE) is not found, the static variable "prev_date" declared at the global program level is reset to zero:

void OnTimer () { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,InpName)< 0 ) { prev_date= 0 ; VLineCreate( 0 ,InpName, 0 , 0.0 ,InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth); } }

This will cause the creation of a new vertical line in OnCalculate():

if (prev_date== 0 ) { MqlDateTime str_input; TimeToStruct (InpTime,str_input); str_to_draw.hour=str_input.hour; str_to_draw.min=str_input.min; str_to_draw.sec= 0 ; prev_date= StructToTime (str_to_draw); VLineMove( 0 ,InpName,prev_date); return (rates_total); }



