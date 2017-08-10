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Vertical line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws a vertical line (OBJ_VLINE) and then moves it to the specified time (hours and minutes).
Input parameters :
Only hours and minutes are used from the "Use only Hours and minutes" parameter.
The vertical line is drawn for the current day. If a new day begins, the line is moved to this new day, and is set at the specified hour and minute.
Video:
The indicator has a built-in protection against accidental deletion of the vertical line: the timer periodically checks the existence of the line on the chart. If the vertical line (OBJ_VLINE) is not found, the static variable "prev_date" declared at the global program level is reset to zero:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- protection against unauthorized deletion if(ObjectFind(0,InpName)<0) { prev_date=0; VLineCreate(0,InpName,0,0.0,InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth); } }
This will cause the creation of a new vertical line in OnCalculate():
if(prev_date==0) // first start { MqlDateTime str_input; TimeToStruct(InpTime,str_input); str_to_draw.hour=str_input.hour; str_to_draw.min=str_input.min; str_to_draw.sec=0; prev_date=StructToTime(str_to_draw); VLineMove(0,InpName,prev_date); return(rates_total); }
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18449
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