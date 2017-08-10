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DeltaForce - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two histograms in one window showing the degree of the financial asset's overbought or oversold state.
Originally this indicator was written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 19.07.2006.
Fig. 1. The DeltaForce indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18435
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