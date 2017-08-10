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Indicators

DeltaForce - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
DeltaForce.mq5 (14.71 KB) view
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Two histograms in one window showing the degree of the financial asset's overbought or oversold state.

Originally this indicator was written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 19.07.2006.

Fig. 1. The DeltaForce indicator

Fig. 1. The DeltaForce indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18435

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