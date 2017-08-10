The Exp_ColorXMUV_Tm Expert Advisor is based on the ColorXMUV MA signals and provides the possibility to set a fixed trading time interval.

A trade signal is formed when a bar is closing, if the indicator color has changed.

It is possible to specify trading time in input parameters to trade in the specified time interval:

input bool TimeTrade= true ; input HOURS StartH=ENUM_HOUR_0; input MINUTS StartM=ENUM_MINUT_0; input HOURS EndH=ENUM_HOUR_23; input MINUTS EndM=ENUM_MINUT_59;

Two variables (hours and minutes) are provided for the operation start time, and two similar variable for the end time.

Default settings enable the Expert Advisor to trade the whole trading session from 0:00, while all positions are closed at 23:59.

If the start time is later than the specified end time, the Expert Advisor will close positions the next day, at the specified time.

For a correct operation of the Expert Advisor, you should save the ColorXMUV.ex5 compiled indicator file to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H2:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart