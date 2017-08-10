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RBVI_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The RBVI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled RBVI_Histogram.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The RBVI_Histogram_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18427
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