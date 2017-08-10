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ZigZag 2 rays - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A standard zigzag complemented with support and resistance levels.
The same indicator implemented in MQL4 is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8469. ZigZag by MetaQuotes Software Corp can be downloaded at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/56.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18319
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