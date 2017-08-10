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Indicators

ZigZag 2 rays - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Valeriy Medvedev
Valeriy Medvedev

Valeriy Medvedev

4.9 (168)
25 products 3 codes 8 topics 68 comments
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11884
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ZigZag_2_Line.mq5 (29.11 KB) view
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A standard zigzag complemented with support and resistance levels.

ZigZag 2 rays

The same indicator implemented in MQL4 is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8469. ZigZag by MetaQuotes Software Corp can be downloaded at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/56.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18319

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