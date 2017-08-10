CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AMA STL Color MetaTrader 5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Неизвестен | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
LeonLexx
LeonLexx

LeonLexx

6 codes 16 comments
Views:
7983
Rating:
(22)
Published:
AMA_STL_Color.mq5 (10.11 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator is displayed on a chart as a two-color line.

  • If the current indicator value is lower than its previous value, the indicator line is red.
  • If the current indicator value is higher than its previous value, the indicator line is blue.

Also the indicator includes a filter allowing to smooth the market noise.


Input Parameters

  • Range – period.
  • Fast Period – fast EMA period.
  • Slow Period – slow EMA period.
  • Count Bars – the number of bars on which the indicator is displayed.
  • Filter – the filter allowing to smooth market noise.

This is the MetaTrader 5 version of the indicator (the MetaTrader 4 version is available at this link).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18317

PercentageCrossover_HTF PercentageCrossover_HTF

The PercentageCrossover indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.

XMA_KLx5_Cloud_HTF XMA_KLx5_Cloud_HTF

The XMA_KLx5_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ZigZag 2 rays ZigZag 2 rays

A standard zigzag complemented with support and resistance levels.

Exp_PercentageCrossover Exp_PercentageCrossover

The Exp_PercentageCrossover Expert Advisor is based on the change of the PercentageCrossover color, and provides the possibility to set a strict trading time interval.