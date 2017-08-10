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AMA STL Color MetaTrader 5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator is displayed on a chart as a two-color line.
- If the current indicator value is lower than its previous value, the indicator line is red.
- If the current indicator value is higher than its previous value, the indicator line is blue.
Also the indicator includes a filter allowing to smooth the market noise.
Input Parameters
- Range – period.
- Fast Period – fast EMA period.
- Slow Period – slow EMA period.
- Count Bars – the number of bars on which the indicator is displayed.
- Filter – the filter allowing to smooth market noise.
This is the MetaTrader 5 version of the indicator (the MetaTrader 4 version is available at this link).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18317
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