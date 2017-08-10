CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

PercentageCrossoverChannel_System_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4212
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The PercentageCrossoverChannel_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled PercentageCrossoverChannel_System.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. Indicator PercentageCrossoverChannel_System_HTF

Fig. 1. Indicator PercentageCrossoverChannel_System_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18324

Exp_PercentageCrossover Exp_PercentageCrossover

The Exp_PercentageCrossover Expert Advisor is based on the change of the PercentageCrossover color, and provides the possibility to set a strict trading time interval.

ZigZag 2 rays ZigZag 2 rays

A standard zigzag complemented with support and resistance levels.

CandleRange_HTF CandleRange_HTF

The CandleRange indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.

Fractals minimum distance Fractals minimum distance

The EA trades based on the Fractals indicator. Lot calculation: percentage of free margin.