Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZigZag_ws_Chanel_R - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 46432
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Two rays are added to the "ZigZag_ws_Chanel" indicator.
(At GatGen's request the indicator is on the break through of the levels)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8469
ZerolagStochs
An analogue of the intersection of two stochastics.GraphOnGraph
A simple indicator that displays the chart of the symbol in the window of another symbol.
Trade Channel
The indicator of Fibo levels and arcs drawing.Y(Efekt)
The indicator shows the probabilistic reverses.