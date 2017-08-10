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Experts

Exp_PercentageCrossover - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (185.34 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
PercentageCrossover.mq5 (10.42 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_PercentageCrossover.mq5 (16.72 KB) view
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The Exp_PercentageCrossover Expert Advisor is based on the change of the PercentageCrossover color, and provides the possibility to set a strict trading time interval.

A trade signal is formed when a bar is closing, if indicator direction (its color) has changed.

It is possible to specify trading time in input parameters to trade in the specified time interval:

input bool   TimeTrade=true;      //Allow trading in the specified interval
input HOURS  StartH=ENUM_HOUR_0;  //Trading start (hours)
input MINUTS StartM=ENUM_MINUT_0; //Trading start (minutes)
input HOURS  EndH=ENUM_HOUR_23;   //Trading end (hours)
input MINUTS EndM=ENUM_MINUT_59;  //Trading end (minutes)

Two variables (hours and minutes) are provided for the operation start time, and two similar variable for the end time.

Default settings enable the Expert Advisor to trade the whole trading session from 0:00, while all positions are closed at 23:59.

If the start time is later than the specified end time, the Expert Advisor will close positions the next day, at the specified time.

For a correct operation of the Expert Advisor, you should save the TotalPowerIndicatorX.ex5 compiled indicator file to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at USDJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18323

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