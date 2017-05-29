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Piano - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Piano.mq5 (13.05 KB) view
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Shows an appropriate value for the last three bars on each timeframe: "1" if the bar is bullish, and "0" if the bar is bearish.

Inputs:

  • background
  • background alpha
  • text color
  • text alpha

Piano

The panel is shifted downwards if the one-click trading panel is enabled on the chart:

Piano 1


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18153

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