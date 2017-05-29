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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Piano - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Shows an appropriate value for the last three bars on each timeframe: "1" if the bar is bullish, and "0" if the bar is bearish.
Inputs:
- background
- background alpha
- text color
- text alpha
The panel is shifted downwards if the one-click trading panel is enabled on the chart:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18153
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