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TotalPowerIndicatorX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: www.EarnForex.com
Total Power Indicator, in which values are fixed in the range from zero to one hundred.
Fig1. TotalPowerIndicatorX
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18154
Shows an appropriate value for the last three bars on each timeframe: "1" if the bar is bullish, and "0" if the bar is bearish.Sets Chart Scale
The indicator sets the "Fixed scale" property to a chart window and holds the first bar in the middle of the window.
Total Power Indicator in the semaphore-arrow form, generating alerts and sending emails and push notifications.SHA512 + HMAC
Many traders are interested in native work with the BTC-e exchange directly from MetaTrader. In the exchange API, it is necessary to send data with the confirmation of parameters validity through HMAC-SHA512. The algorithm of SHA512 and HMAC calculation is implemented in this class.