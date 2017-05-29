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Indicators

TotalPowerIndicatorX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: www.EarnForex.com

Total Power Indicator, in which values are fixed in the range from zero to one hundred.

Fig1. TotalPowerIndicatorX

Fig1. TotalPowerIndicatorX

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18154

Piano Piano

Shows an appropriate value for the last three bars on each timeframe: "1" if the bar is bullish, and "0" if the bar is bearish.

Sets Chart Scale Sets Chart Scale

The indicator sets the "Fixed scale" property to a chart window and holds the first bar in the middle of the window.

Total_Power_Indicator_Signal Total_Power_Indicator_Signal

Total Power Indicator in the semaphore-arrow form, generating alerts and sending emails and push notifications.

SHA512 + HMAC SHA512 + HMAC

Many traders are interested in native work with the BTC-e exchange directly from MetaTrader. In the exchange API, it is necessary to send data with the confirmation of parameters validity through HMAC-SHA512. The algorithm of SHA512 and HMAC calculation is implemented in this class.