Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Blue Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 26249
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator shows current spread with color line.
Delete all objects of the selected type
Script deletes selected object types from the charts (current chart or all active charts).Multi-Trendlines Breakout
When the current price is below trendlines, EA will wait for upward breakout, and vice versa.
Draw Ellipse
The script creates an ellipse on window drop.COT
The indicator for the analysis of CFTC reports.