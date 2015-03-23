CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Blue Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Bidask | English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語
Views:
26249
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Blue_Spread.mq4 (1.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator shows current spread with color line.

Blue Spread indicator MetaTrader 4

