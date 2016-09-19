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XFatlXSatlCloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator based on smoothed FATL and SATL digital filters and signal trend cloud between them.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The XFatlXSatlCloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16163
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