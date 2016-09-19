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Indicators

XFatlXSatlCloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4445
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XFatlXSatlCloud.mq5 (9.69 KB) view
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Indicator based on smoothed FATL and SATL digital filters and signal trend cloud between them.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The XFatlXSatlCloud indicator

Fig.1. The XFatlXSatlCloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16163

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