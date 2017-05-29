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MAX_LOT - script for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Andrey Mishustin
The script calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free margin available on the deposit. The calculated value is displayed in the upper right chart corner for 10 seconds by default. This code was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 21.06.2012.
Fig1. The MAX_LOT script on the chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18058
Ten 'Parabolic Stop and Reverse system' indicators in one windowEXP_MAX_LOT
The Expert Advisor calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free margin available on the deposit.
The indicator displays the candlestick size (High-Low) and its direction in the form of a colored histogram.Morse code
Trading based on preset candlestick combinations (patterns) Candlesticks are marked as "1" (bullish) and "0" (bearish). TakeProfit, StopLoss