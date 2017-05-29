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MAX_LOT - script for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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6847
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Published:
MAX_LOT.mq5 (21.05 KB) view
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Real author: Andrey Mishustin

The script calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free margin available on the deposit. The calculated value is displayed in the upper right chart corner for 10 seconds by default. This code was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 21.06.2012.

Fig1. The MAX_LOT script on the chart

Fig1. The MAX_LOT script on the chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18058

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The Expert Advisor calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free margin available on the deposit.

Size of a candle (histogram) Size of a candle (histogram)

The indicator displays the candlestick size (High-Low) and its direction in the form of a colored histogram.

Morse code Morse code

Trading based on preset candlestick combinations (patterns) Candlesticks are marked as "1" (bullish) and "0" (bearish). TakeProfit, StopLoss