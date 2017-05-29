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Indicators

Size of a candle (histogram) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The indicator displays the candlestick size (High-Low) and its direction in the form of a colored histogram.

Size of a candle (histogram) M5

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18074

MAX_LOT MAX_LOT

The script calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free margin available on the deposit.

Para_B_HTF Para_B_HTF

Ten 'Parabolic Stop and Reverse system' indicators in one window

Morse code Morse code

Trading based on preset candlestick combinations (patterns) Candlesticks are marked as "1" (bullish) and "0" (bearish). TakeProfit, StopLoss

CloseOrdersBySymbol CloseOrdersBySymbol

The script closes all pending orders on the current symbol.