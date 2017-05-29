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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Size of a candle (histogram) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays the candlestick size (High-Low) and its direction in the form of a colored histogram.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18074
MAX_LOT
The script calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free margin available on the deposit.Para_B_HTF
Ten 'Parabolic Stop and Reverse system' indicators in one window
Morse code
Trading based on preset candlestick combinations (patterns) Candlesticks are marked as "1" (bullish) and "0" (bearish). TakeProfit, StopLossCloseOrdersBySymbol
The script closes all pending orders on the current symbol.