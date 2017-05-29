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Experts

Morse code - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Morse code.mq5 (30.22 KB) view
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Trading based on preset candlestick combinations (patterns), using Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Candlesticks are marked as "1" (bullish) and "0" (bearish):

Morse code

The desired combination of candlesticks is selected from the drop-down list:

Morse code inputs

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18066

Size of a candle (histogram) Size of a candle (histogram)

The indicator displays the candlestick size (High-Low) and its direction in the form of a colored histogram.

MAX_LOT MAX_LOT

The script calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free margin available on the deposit.

CloseOrdersBySymbol CloseOrdersBySymbol

The script closes all pending orders on the current symbol.

CloseAllOrders CloseAllOrders

The script deletes all pending orders on all symbols at a time.