Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Morse code - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5902
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trading based on preset candlestick combinations (patterns), using Take Profit and Stop Loss.
Candlesticks are marked as "1" (bullish) and "0" (bearish):
The desired combination of candlesticks is selected from the drop-down list:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18066
Size of a candle (histogram)
The indicator displays the candlestick size (High-Low) and its direction in the form of a colored histogram.MAX_LOT
The script calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free margin available on the deposit.
CloseOrdersBySymbol
The script closes all pending orders on the current symbol.CloseAllOrders
The script deletes all pending orders on all symbols at a time.