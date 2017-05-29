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Indicators

Para_B_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5239
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Published:
Para_B_HTF.mq5 (21.29 KB) view
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Real author: Leonid Basis

Ten 'Parabolic Stop and Reverse system' indicators in one window.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.06.2010.

Fig1. The Para_B_HTF indicator

Fig1. The Para_B_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18057

EXP_MAX_LOT EXP_MAX_LOT

The Expert Advisor calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free margin available on the deposit.

OpenBuySellStopLimitOrders OpenBuySellStopLimitOrders

A script for placing two Buy Stop Limit and Sell Stop Limit orders at an equal distance.

MAX_LOT MAX_LOT

The script calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free margin available on the deposit.

Size of a candle (histogram) Size of a candle (histogram)

The indicator displays the candlestick size (High-Low) and its direction in the form of a colored histogram.