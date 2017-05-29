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Para_B_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Leonid Basis
Ten 'Parabolic Stop and Reverse system' indicators in one window.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.06.2010.
Fig1. The Para_B_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18057
The Expert Advisor calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free margin available on the deposit.OpenBuySellStopLimitOrders
A script for placing two Buy Stop Limit and Sell Stop Limit orders at an equal distance.
The script calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free margin available on the deposit.Size of a candle (histogram)
The indicator displays the candlestick size (High-Low) and its direction in the form of a colored histogram.