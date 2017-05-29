Real author: Andrey Mishustin

The Expert Advisor calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free margin available on the deposit. The calculated value is displayed in the upper right chart corner by default.

This Expert Advisor was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 21.06.2012.





Expert Advisor input parameters:

input ENUM_POSITION_TYPE PosType= POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; input string Symbols_Sirname= "MAX_LOT_Label_" ; input color IndName_Color= clrMediumSlateBlue ; input uint Font_Size= 15 ; input uint X_= 15 ; input int Y_= 15 ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ;

Fig1. The EXP_MAX_LOT EA on the chart