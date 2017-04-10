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Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Volatility quality Stridsman indicator (Thomas Stridsman is
the inventor of that indicator, and this version is coded the way how
original version is, not like some variations that are commonly used) — histogram version.
This version, unlike the "regular" version, plots only 1 value:
- a histogram that is indicating the short term direction of the VQ slope
Smoother std adaptive
Smoother - standard deviations adaptive.Averages rainbow
Plotting up to 256 averages on chart.
Volatility Quality Stridsman
Volatility quality Stridsman.High and Low Custom levels
High and Low. For levels, you can specify an offset. You can specify the interval (PERIOD_D1) on which to search for levels.