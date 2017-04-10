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Indicators

Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Volatility quality Stridsman indicator (Thomas Stridsman is the inventor of that indicator, and this version is coded the way how original version is, not like some variations that are commonly used) — histogram version.

This version, unlike the "regular" version, plots only 1 value:

  • a histogram that is indicating the short term direction of the VQ slope


Smoother std adaptive Smoother std adaptive

Smoother - standard deviations adaptive.

Averages rainbow Averages rainbow

Plotting up to 256 averages on chart.

Volatility Quality Stridsman Volatility Quality Stridsman

Volatility quality Stridsman.

High and Low Custom levels High and Low Custom levels

High and Low. For levels, you can specify an offset. You can specify the interval (PERIOD_D1) on which to search for levels.