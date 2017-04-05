Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Smoother std adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11321
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Smoother (some know it as Jurik smoother) that is made adaptive using deviations.
Deviations used for adapting in this version can have two "flavors":
- without sample correction (same as built in standard deviation)
- with sample correction
Coloring is made using gradient colors, but you can have the usual coloring modes too.
- for single color line set the color steps to 1
- for two colors line (changing colors on a slope) set the color steps to 2
- any other higher number of steps makes a nice gradient coloring of the line
Averages rainbow
Plotting up to 256 averages on chart.Averages heatmap
Heatmap of Averages.
Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo)
Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo).Volatility Quality Stridsman
Volatility quality Stridsman.