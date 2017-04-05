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Indicators

Smoother std adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Smoother (some know it as Jurik smoother) that is made adaptive using deviations.

Deviations used for adapting in this version can have two "flavors":

  • without sample correction (same as built in standard deviation)
  • with sample correction

Coloring is made using gradient colors, but you can have the usual coloring modes too.

  • for single color line set the color steps to 1
  • for two colors line (changing colors on a slope) set the color steps to 2
  • any other higher number of steps makes a nice gradient coloring of the line

Averages rainbow Averages rainbow

Plotting up to 256 averages on chart.

Averages heatmap Averages heatmap

Heatmap of Averages.

Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo) Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo)

Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo).

Volatility Quality Stridsman Volatility Quality Stridsman

Volatility quality Stridsman.