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Indicators

High and Low Custom levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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High and Low. For levels, you can specify an offset. You can specify the interval (PERIOD_D1) on which to search for levels.

Input parameter "count day":  if it is equal to "0" or "1" - this means the current day.

High and Low Custom levels of the current day


High and Low Custom levels for N-days.png

Volatility Quality Stridsman Volatility Quality Stridsman

Volatility quality Stridsman.

Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo) Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo)

Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo).

Breakthrough_BB Breakthrough_BB

Advisor on the signals of the indicators Bollinger Bands and Moving Average.

Spread statistics Spread statistics

The average spread for the "averaging period". You can set the background transparency and transparency of the text. CCanvas.