Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
High and Low Custom levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 15539
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
High and Low. For levels, you can specify an offset. You can specify the interval (PERIOD_D1) on which to search for levels.
Input parameter "count day": if it is equal to "0" or "1" - this means the current day.
Volatility Quality Stridsman
Volatility quality Stridsman.Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo)
Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo).
Breakthrough_BB
Advisor on the signals of the indicators Bollinger Bands and Moving Average.Spread statistics
The average spread for the "averaging period". You can set the background transparency and transparency of the text. CCanvas.