Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Averages heatmap - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 14592
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Plotting up to 256 averages slopes using two color line for each average slope. Supported average types in this version.
- Simple MA
- Exponential MA
- Smoothed MA
- Linear weighted MA
Usual stuff included too (line styles, colors, weights) and usual set of 22 types of prices. This indicator is the same as averages rainbow except that it draws only a two state heatmap which is basically the slope of the average. In the example picture rainbow is on the main chart and heatmap is in its sub-window.
LRDegrees MT5
Forex indicator for MetaTrader 5 with show double line of linear regression with position degrees and trend alerts.StepUpDown
Price Direction movement Step Up and Down Forex Indicator for MetaTrader 5 with arrow and alert.
Averages rainbow
Plotting up to 256 averages on chart.Smoother std adaptive
Smoother - standard deviations adaptive.