Simple MA

Exponential MA

Smoothed MA

Linear weighted MA

Plotting up to 256 averages slopes using two color line for each average slope. Supported average types in this version.

Usual stuff included too (line styles, colors, weights) and usual set of 22 types of prices. This indicator is the same as averages rainbow except that it draws only a two state heatmap which is basically the slope of the average. In the example picture rainbow is on the main chart and heatmap is in its sub-window.