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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
StepUpDown - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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StepUpDown indicator will provide a signal that the price will change direction, and show the arrow up or arrow down and alerts, when the price will begin to change direction.
== Last Update: 2026/03/24 ==
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