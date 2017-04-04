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Indicators

StepUpDown - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
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Views:
11273
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
StepUpDown.mq5 (11.61 KB) view
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StepUpDown indicator will provide a signal that the price will change direction, and show the arrow up or arrow down and alerts, when the price will begin to change direction.

== Last Update: 2026/03/24 ==

StepUpDown: Settings

StepUpDown: Down trend

StepUpDown: Up trend

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