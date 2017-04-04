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Indicators

LRDegrees MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
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Views:
11764
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Updated:
LRDegrees.mq5 (23.73 KB) view
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LRDegrees MT5 is the indicator for MetaTrader 5 will show double trend line of the linear regression, and gives the position degree of short line and provide alerts when the trend line changes direction.

*== Last Update: 2026/02/10 ==*

LRDegrees MT5: Settings

LRDegrees MT5: Up trend

LRDegrees MT5: Down trend

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