Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LRDegrees MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11764
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
LRDegrees MT5 is the indicator for MetaTrader 5 will show double trend line of the linear regression, and gives the position degree of short line and provide alerts when the trend line changes direction.
*== Last Update: 2026/02/10 ==*
StepUpDown
Price Direction movement Step Up and Down Forex Indicator for MetaTrader 5 with arrow and alert.Modify SL TP
This script is used to modify Stop Loss and Take Profit of position.
Averages heatmap
Heatmap of Averages.Averages rainbow
Plotting up to 256 averages on chart.