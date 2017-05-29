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Experts

Breakdown signaling - expert for MetaTrader 5

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
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The Expert Advisor tracks the breakout of horizontal lines and generates a signal after the completion of the breaking candlestick.

Breakdown signaling


Operation Principles

  • The Expert Advisor does not create any objects! It only tracks the state of existing horizontal lines;
  • For the EA to start tracking the existing line, this line should have an appropriate prefix (make sure it is correctly set at the beginning of the name!);
  • Line adding mode allows you to select whether to track all newly added lines or choose for each line separately;
  • The Expert Advisor uses the following types of alerts: sound, popup, push-notifications and email notifications (two latter types require an appropriate configuration of the terminal);
  • The Expert Advisor parameter allows you to delete/leave all tracked lines after removing the EA from the chart.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18024

N Сandles N Сandles

The EA searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. If the found candlesticks are bullish, it buys. I they are bearish, the EA sells.

ToClearComment ToClearComment

The script removes from the chart a comment located in the upper left corner.

Bollinger bands at Fibonacci levels Bollinger bands at Fibonacci levels

Bollinger bands at extended Fibonacci levels.

SD Delete Indicators SD Delete Indicators

The script allows to quickly remove indicators from charts.