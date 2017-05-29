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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Breakdown signaling - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Expert Advisor tracks the breakout of horizontal lines and generates a signal after the completion of the breaking candlestick.
Operation Principles
- The Expert Advisor does not create any objects! It only tracks the state of existing horizontal lines;
- For the EA to start tracking the existing line, this line should have an appropriate prefix (make sure it is correctly set at the beginning of the name!);
- Line adding mode allows you to select whether to track all newly added lines or choose for each line separately;
- The Expert Advisor uses the following types of alerts: sound, popup, push-notifications and email notifications (two latter types require an appropriate configuration of the terminal);
- The Expert Advisor parameter allows you to delete/leave all tracked lines after removing the EA from the chart.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18024
N Сandles
The EA searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. If the found candlesticks are bullish, it buys. I they are bearish, the EA sells.ToClearComment
The script removes from the chart a comment located in the upper left corner.
Bollinger bands at Fibonacci levels
Bollinger bands at extended Fibonacci levels.SD Delete Indicators
The script allows to quickly remove indicators from charts.