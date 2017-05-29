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Indicators

Bollinger bands at Fibonacci levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Sergey Pavlov
Sergey Pavlov

Sergey Pavlov

4.8 (29)
1. I will do whatever your advisor profitable.
2. Multifactorial spend any of your research indicator and suggest a profitable trading strategy for him.
10 articles 17 codes 30 topics 1120 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
bollinger_fibo_bands.mq5 (16.48 KB) view
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The indicator uses the standard iBands indicator.

Bollinger Bands are constructed based on extended Fibonacci levels.

Fig.1 Bollinger bands drawn using Fibonacci levels.

Fig.1 Bollinger bands drawn using Fibonacci levels.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18034

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