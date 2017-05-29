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Bollinger bands at Fibonacci levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator uses the standard iBands indicator.
Bollinger Bands are constructed based on extended Fibonacci levels.
Fig.1 Bollinger bands drawn using Fibonacci levels.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18034
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