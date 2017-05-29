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SD Delete Indicators - script for MetaTrader 5
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The script allows to quickly remove indicators from charts. It has two operating modes:
- ONLY_THIS_CHART - only delete from the current chart (used by default);
- ALL_CHARTS - delete from the current chart and all other charts opened in the trading platform.
Note: before using this scripts, it is may be sometimes useful to run the SD W indicators and charts script, which displays information about all running indicators in the Experts tab. This can prevent you from removing useful information before you save necessary combinations and manual settings of running indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18036
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