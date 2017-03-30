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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Modify SL TP - script for MetaTrader 5
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This script is used to modify the Stop Loss and Take Profit of current symbol position.
The new Stop Loss and Take Profit are based on the market price.
If the inputs are 0, there will be no modification.
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