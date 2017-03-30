CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Modify SL TP - script for MetaTrader 5

Ziheng Zhuang
Ziheng Zhuang

Ziheng Zhuang

4.9 (127)
About me：a C/C++ programmer and forex trader, develop MT4/5 apps from October 2007.
Email: admin@fxmeter.com
My products： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmeter/seller
24 products 25 codes 26 topics 1377 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
15345
Rating:
(46)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This script is used to modify the Stop Loss and Take Profit of current symbol position.

The new Stop Loss and Take Profit are based on the market price.

If the inputs are 0, there will be no modification.

Modify SL TP

Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter

Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter

NUp1Down NUp1Down

Strategy: N bars up and one bar down. Trailing. Lot calculation based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.

StepUpDown StepUpDown

Price Direction movement Step Up and Down Forex Indicator for MetaTrader 5 with arrow and alert.

LRDegrees MT5 LRDegrees MT5

Forex indicator for MetaTrader 5 with show double line of linear regression with position degrees and trend alerts.