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NUp1Down - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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NUp1Down.mq5 (21.71 KB) view
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Strategy: N bars up and one bar down. Trailing. Lot calculation based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.

Examples:

NUp1Down_1 NUp1Down_2 NUp1Down_3 

If the condition is met, open a Sell position.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17794

20PRExp-3 20PRExp-3

Intraday volatility breakthrough system. The Parabolic SAR indicator is used.

Trade on qualified RSI Trade on qualified RSI

A trade strategy based on the RSI indicator. Checks if there is enough money before opening a position.

Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter

Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter

Modify SL TP Modify SL TP

This script is used to modify Stop Loss and Take Profit of position.