Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
NUp1Down - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6755
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Strategy: N bars up and one bar down. Trailing. Lot calculation based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.
Examples:
If the condition is met, open a Sell position.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17794
20PRExp-3
Intraday volatility breakthrough system. The Parabolic SAR indicator is used.Trade on qualified RSI
A trade strategy based on the RSI indicator. Checks if there is enough money before opening a position.
Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter
Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filterModify SL TP
This script is used to modify Stop Loss and Take Profit of position.