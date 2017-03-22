Author of the idea — Sergey, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The 20PRExp-3 Expert Advisor is based on the intraday volatility breakthrough system. It additionally uses volume filters and the Parabolic SAR indicator. Exit strategy: using a trailing stop.

Recommended period: M5.

The Expert Advisor draws and moves horizontal lines at the following levels:

‌" MLP " — at the High price of the bar with the "0" index on the PERIOD_D1 timeframe.

" — at the price of the bar with the "0" index on the PERIOD_D1 timeframe. " MLM " — at the Low price of the bar with the "0" index on the PERIOD_D1 timeframe.

" — at the price of the bar with the "0" index on the PERIOD_D1 timeframe. "MidL" — at the average price ("MLP"+"MLM")/2.

Testing on EURUSD, M5 from 2016.06.01 to 2017.03.14:

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