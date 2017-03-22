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20PRExp-3 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Sergey2005TR | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6166
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Published:
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20PRExp-3.mq5 (38.67 KB) view
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Author of the idea — Sergeyauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

The 20PRExp-3 Expert Advisor is based on the intraday volatility breakthrough system. It additionally uses volume filters and the Parabolic SAR indicator. Exit strategy: using a trailing stop.

Recommended period: M5.

The Expert Advisor draws and moves horizontal lines at the following levels:

  • ‌"MLP" — at the High price of the bar with the "0" index on the PERIOD_D1 timeframe.
  • "MLM" — at the Low price of the bar with the "0" index on the PERIOD_D1 timeframe.
  • "MidL" — at the average price ("MLP"+"MLM")/2.

Testing on EURUSD, M5 from 2016.06.01 to 2017.03.14:

20PRExp-3

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17866

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