Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
20PRExp-3 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6166
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — Sergey, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The 20PRExp-3 Expert Advisor is based on the intraday volatility breakthrough system. It additionally uses volume filters and the Parabolic SAR indicator. Exit strategy: using a trailing stop.
Recommended period: M5.
The Expert Advisor draws and moves horizontal lines at the following levels:
- "MLP" — at the High price of the bar with the "0" index on the PERIOD_D1 timeframe.
- "MLM" — at the Low price of the bar with the "0" index on the PERIOD_D1 timeframe.
- "MidL" — at the average price ("MLP"+"MLM")/2.
Testing on EURUSD, M5 from 2016.06.01 to 2017.03.14:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17866
A trade strategy based on the RSI indicator. Checks if there is enough money before opening a position.ColorParabolic_Alert
The ColorParabolic semaphore signal indicator featuring alerts, sending emails and push notifications.
Strategy: N bars up and one bar down. Trailing. Lot calculation based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter
Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter