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Indicators

FILTER_ADX_AM - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
FILTER_ADX_AM.mq5 (22.01 KB) view
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Real author: Andrey Matvievskiy

A simple trend indicator based on the smoothed Average Directional Movement Index. The uptrend is marked by a lime bar, if the plus line of ADX is above its minus line. The bar is red if the position of the lines is the opposite. Thick bar with a growing ADX is an indication of trend strengthening. A thin bar with a falling ADX indicates its weakening.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 22.07.2009.

Fig1. The FILTER_ADX_AM indicator

Fig1. The FILTER_ADX_AM indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17952

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