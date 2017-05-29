Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FILTER_ADX_AM - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5377
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: Andrey Matvievskiy
A simple trend indicator based on the smoothed Average Directional Movement Index. The uptrend is marked by a lime bar, if the plus line of ADX is above its minus line. The bar is red if the position of the lines is the opposite. Thick bar with a growing ADX is an indication of trend strengthening. A thin bar with a falling ADX indicates its weakening.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 22.07.2009.
Fig1. The FILTER_ADX_AM indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17952
The indicator draws colored candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the StreamСCandles indicator candlesticks, if there are any.ClosePositionsBySymbol
The script closes all positions of the current symbol.
The ThreeCandles indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.ParabolicUsMoving
A trend indicator based on the intersections of Parabolic Sar and a moving average.