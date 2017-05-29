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ThreeCandles_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The ThreeCandles indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled ThreeCandles.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The ThreeCandles_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17953
A simple trend indicator based on the smoothed Average Directional Movement Index.Background_StreamСCandles_HTF
The indicator draws colored candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the StreamСCandles indicator candlesticks, if there are any.
A trend indicator based on the intersections of Parabolic Sar and a moving average.FILTER_ADX_AM_ch
A simple trend indicator based on the smoothed Average Directional Movement Index drawn in the main chart window.