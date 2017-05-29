CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ParabolicUsMoving - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7605
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A trend indicator based on the intersections of Parabolic Sar and a moving average. Sar is used as the main fast line of the indicator cloud, the MA is used as a slow signal line.

Fig.1 ParabolicUsMoving indicator

Fig.1 ParabolicUsMoving indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17954

ThreeCandles_HTF ThreeCandles_HTF

The ThreeCandles indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.

FILTER_ADX_AM FILTER_ADX_AM

A simple trend indicator based on the smoothed Average Directional Movement Index.

FILTER_ADX_AM_ch FILTER_ADX_AM_ch

A simple trend indicator based on the smoothed Average Directional Movement Index drawn in the main chart window.

OpenBuyLimitOrder OpenBuyLimitOrder

A script for placing a BuyLimit order