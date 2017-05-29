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ParabolicUsMoving - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A trend indicator based on the intersections of Parabolic Sar and a moving average. Sar is used as the main fast line of the indicator cloud, the MA is used as a slow signal line.
Fig.1 ParabolicUsMoving indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17954
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