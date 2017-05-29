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ClosePositionsBySymbol - script for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The script closes all positions of the current symbol.

ClosePositionsBySymbol

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17944

CloseAllPositions CloseAllPositions

The script closes all open positions on the current account.

StrangeIndicator_HTF StrangeIndicator_HTF

The StrangeIndicator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.

Background_StreamСCandles_HTF Background_StreamСCandles_HTF

The indicator draws colored candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the StreamСCandles indicator candlesticks, if there are any.

FILTER_ADX_AM FILTER_ADX_AM

A simple trend indicator based on the smoothed Average Directional Movement Index.