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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ClosePositionsBySymbol - script for MetaTrader 5
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The script closes all positions of the current symbol.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17944
CloseAllPositions
The script closes all open positions on the current account.StrangeIndicator_HTF
The StrangeIndicator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.
Background_StreamСCandles_HTF
The indicator draws colored candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the StreamСCandles indicator candlesticks, if there are any.FILTER_ADX_AM
A simple trend indicator based on the smoothed Average Directional Movement Index.