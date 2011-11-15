Join our fan page
Smoothed ADX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:
Rosh
John Ehlers smoothing algorithm is applied to all three standard ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator buffers.
The image below shows that smoothed ADX contains less market noise in comparison with standard ADX.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 28.02.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/546
