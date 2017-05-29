The WATR_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a trade signal generated by the WATR indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

WATR indicator input parameters: input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input uint WATR_K = 10 ; input double WATR_M = 4.0 ; input uint ATR= 21 ; Input parameters of the WATR_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization: input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color Upsymbol_Color= clrAqua ; input color Dnsymbol_Color= clrMagenta ; input color IndName_Color= clrGray ; input uint Symbols_Size= 60 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ; Input parameters of the WATR_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals: input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input uint AlertCount= 0 ;

If several WATR_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own value of the Symbols_Sirname string variable (the names of indicator labels).

Place the compiled indicator file WATR.mq5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig1. The WATR_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal of uptrend continuation

Fig.2. The WATR_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal for opening a short position