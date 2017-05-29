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ColorParabolic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The ColorParabolic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled ColorParabolic.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. Indicator ColorParabolic_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17894
The indicator colors candlesticks whose size multiplied by volume exceeds a preset value.WATR_HTF_Signal
The WATR_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a trade signal generated by the WATR indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.
The Expert Advisor closes all the current symbol positions opened on the account, if the current server time has exceeded the time limit specified in the input variables.Exp_CloseAllPositionsByTime
The Expert Advisor closes all positions opened on the account, if the current server time has exceeded the time limit specified in the input variables.