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StreamСCandles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Yuriy Tokman (YTG)
The indicator colors candlesticks whose size multiplied by volume exceeds a preset value. Depending on settings, the indicator can take into accounts the candlestick body or the entire candlestick size.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_MODE Candles_Mode=OPENCLOSE; //size option input uint Candles_Size=1000; //minimum candlestick size for triggering input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME_ VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK_; //Volume input uint NumberofBar=1; //Bar number to generate a signal input bool SoundON=true; //Enable alerts input uint NumberofAlerts=2; //The number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; //Enable email notifications input bool PushON=false; //Enable push-notifications
Originally this indicator was written in MQL4 and was published in the Code Base on 22.01.2016.
Fig1. The Stream indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17893
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