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Indicators

StreamСCandles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The indicator colors candlesticks whose size multiplied by volume exceeds a preset value. Depending on settings, the indicator can take into accounts the candlestick body or the entire candlestick size.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input ENUM_MODE Candles_Mode=OPENCLOSE;              //size option
input uint Candles_Size=1000;                        //minimum candlestick size for triggering
input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME_ VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK_;  //Volume
input uint NumberofBar=1;                            //Bar number to generate a signal
input bool SoundON=true;                             //Enable alerts
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;                         //The number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false;                            //Enable email notifications
input bool PushON=false;                             //Enable push-notifications

Originally this indicator was written in MQL4 and was published in the Code Base on 22.01.2016.

Fig1. The Stream indicator

Fig1. The Stream indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17893

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