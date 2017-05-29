Real author: Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The indicator colors candlesticks whose size multiplied by volume exceeds a preset value. Depending on settings, the indicator can take into accounts the candlestick body or the entire candlestick size.

Indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_MODE Candles_Mode=OPENCLOSE; input uint Candles_Size= 1000 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME_ VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK_; input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ;

Originally this indicator was written in MQL4 and was published in the Code Base on 22.01.2016.

Fig1. The Stream indicator