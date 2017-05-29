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Indicators

XOSignal_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The XOSignal_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a trade signal generated by the XOSignal indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a star, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. XOSignal indicator input parameters:

    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbol_="";                              // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;            // Indicator timeframe for calculation
input uint Range=10;                                  // Range
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;           // price constant

  2. The input parameters of the XOSignal_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization:

    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator labels names
input color Upsymbol_Color=clrDodgerBlue;              // Uptrend symbol color
input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrDeepPink;                // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical offset

  3. Input parameters of the XOSignal_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals:

    //---- alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;   // Indicator triggering option
input uint AlertCount=0;                      // Number of alerts

If several XOSignal_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own value of the Symbols_Sirname string variable (the names of indicator labels).

Place the compiled file of the indicator to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig1. Indicator XOSignal_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation

Fig1. Indicator XOSignal_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation

Fig.2. Indicator XOSignal_HTF_Signal. Signal for opening a position

Fig.2. Indicator XOSignal_HTF_Signal. Signal for opening a position

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17890

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