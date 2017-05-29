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XOSignal_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XOSignal_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a trade signal generated by the XOSignal indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a star, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
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XOSignal indicator input parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for calculation input uint Range=10; // Range input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; // price constant
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The input parameters of the XOSignal_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input color Upsymbol_Color=clrDodgerBlue; // Uptrend symbol color input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrDeepPink; // Downtrend symbol color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=20; // Vertical offset
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Input parameters of the XOSignal_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals:
//---- alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Indicator triggering option input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of alerts
If several XOSignal_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own value of the Symbols_Sirname string variable (the names of indicator labels).
Place the compiled file of the indicator to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig1. Indicator XOSignal_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation
Fig.2. Indicator XOSignal_HTF_Signal. Signal for opening a position
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17890
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