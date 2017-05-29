The XOSignal_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a trade signal generated by the XOSignal indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a star, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

XOSignal indicator input parameters: input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input uint Range= 10 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; The input parameters of the XOSignal_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization: input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color Upsymbol_Color= clrDodgerBlue ; input color Dnsymbol_Color= clrDeepPink ; input color IndName_Color= clrDarkOrchid ; input uint Symbols_Size= 60 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ; Input parameters of the XOSignal_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals: input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input uint AlertCount= 0 ;

If several XOSignal_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own value of the Symbols_Sirname string variable (the names of indicator labels).

Place the compiled file of the indicator to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig1. Indicator XOSignal_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation

Fig.2. Indicator XOSignal_HTF_Signal. Signal for opening a position