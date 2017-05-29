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ATRStops_v1.1_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: igorad
A trend indicator implemented as NRTR, with the possibility to generate alerts and send emails or push-notifications. Average True Range is used for constructing a moving average.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.04.2008.
Fig.1 Indicator ATRStops_v1.1_Alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17881
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