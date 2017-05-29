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Indicators

ATRStops_v1.1_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: igorad

A trend indicator implemented as NRTR, with the possibility to generate alerts and send emails or push-notifications. Average True Range is used for constructing a moving average.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.04.2008.

Fig.1 Indicator ATRStops_v1.1_Alert

Fig.1 Indicator ATRStops_v1.1_Alert

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17881

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