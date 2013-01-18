CodeBaseSections
RPoint - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
rpoint.mq5 (5.56 KB) view
The real author:

Aborigen

The chart layout in X-points reversal. It is a qualified ZigZag drawn on the basis of HiLo.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.10.2007.  

Fig.1 The RPoint indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1410

