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Nevalyashka3_1 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — Sergey, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The advantage of the Expert Advisor is that it can confidently move into positive direction. Its main disadvantage is the drawdown.
The idea is: trade EURUSD. The average price change for 90% of days is over 60 points. For one week, the volume exceeds 200 in 90% of cases.
It means that there is growth during the full three days of the week on the average. The weekly "turbulence" is minimal.
The strategy is as follows: stop loss is set at 60+10 points (in order to avoid accidental hitting, we add +10 points to the price), take profit is set at 190 (200 - 10 for the spread and the minimum distance to a trade).
Lot with a stop loss and take profit (70/190) is opened. Then the order is trailed by 10 pips every 10 pips (in case of reversal, it guarantees that the stop-order is aways positioned at the weekly bottom/peak price. As a result, an order will be closed during a week).
As a result, every 1.5 weeks theoretically make a profit equal to the average weekly volume (200).
After optimization on EURUSD M5, from 2016.01.01 to 2017.03.02, initial deposit 10000 (the resulting parameters are already used in the EA):
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17774
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