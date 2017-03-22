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Nevalyashka3_1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6038
Rating:
(27)
Published:
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Author of the idea — Sergeyauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

The advantage of the Expert Advisor is that it can confidently move into positive direction. Its main disadvantage is the drawdown.

The idea is: trade EURUSD. The average price change for 90% of days is over 60 points. For one week, the volume exceeds 200 in 90% of cases.

It means that there is growth during the full three days of the week on the average. The weekly "turbulence" is minimal.

The strategy is as follows: stop loss is set at 60+10 points (in order to avoid accidental hitting, we add +10 points to the price), take profit is set at 190 (200 - 10 for the spread and the minimum distance to a trade).

Lot with a stop loss and take profit (70/190) is opened. Then the order is trailed by 10 pips every 10 pips (in case of reversal, it guarantees that the stop-order is aways positioned at the weekly bottom/peak price. As a result, an order will be closed during a week).

As a result, every 1.5 weeks theoretically make a profit equal to the average weekly volume (200).

After optimization on EURUSD M5, from 2016.01.01 to 2017.03.02, initial deposit 10000 (the resulting parameters are already used in the EA):

Nevalyashka3_1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17774

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