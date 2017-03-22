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RSI trader v0.15 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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9262
Rating:
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Author of the idea — John Smithauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

Using 

#include <MovingAverages.mqh>

we average the array of values of the iRSI indicator.

We also get the values of two iMAs — the fast and the slow one.

The "Reverse" parameter is available in inputs. He is responsible for the position direction: if set to "true", the signal will be opposite.

Test example on AUDUSD:

RSI trader v0.15

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17833

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