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RSI trader v0.15 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Using
we average the array of values of the iRSI indicator.
We also get the values of two iMAs — the fast and the slow one.
The "Reverse" parameter is available in inputs. He is responsible for the position direction: if set to "true", the signal will be opposite.
Test example on AUDUSD:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17833
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