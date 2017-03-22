RSI trader v0.15

Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Using

#include <MovingAverages.mqh>

we average the array of values of the iRSI indicator.

We also get the values of two iMAs — the fast and the slow one.

The "Reverse" parameter is available in inputs. He is responsible for the position direction: if set to "true", the signal will be opposite.

Test example on AUDUSD:

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