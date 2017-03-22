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Libraries

SignalMAAboveBelow - library for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\
SignalMAAboveBelow.mqh (19.21 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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ATTENTION! Save the signal module file to "Data folder"\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\". The easiest way is the following — in the search bar of MetaEditor (upper right corner) enter "SignalMAAboveBelow" and then follow the instruction: How to download free trading robots from the MetaTrader 4/5 Code Base?

The module of trading signals "SignalMAAboveBelow.mqh" on the basis of the Moving Average signal module, only generates one signal type: whether the price is above or below the Moving Average.

SignalMAAboveBelow

Signals:

  • The "BUY" signal — the price is above the Moving Average 
  • The "SELL" signal — the price is below the Moving Average

Signal Module parameters:

  • Reverse, bool, false — signal reverse: "BUY" and "SELL" signals are reversed
  • PeriodMA, int, 12, — averaging period
  • Shift, int, 0 — the horizontal shift of the indicator 
  • Method, ENUM_MA_METHOD, MODE_SMA — smoothing type 
  • Applied, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE, PRICE_CLOSE — price type

Based on this signal, Expert Advisors can be created using the MQL4/MQL5 Wizard - MetaEditor. When you need this signal, search by "Signals of indicator 'Moving Average Above Below'":

SignalMAAboveBelow wizard

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17784

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