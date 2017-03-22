CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SSL - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12402
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
SSL.mq5 (13.96 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author: Kalenzo

A simple trend indicator of the NRTR type that uses the breakout of a channel drawn based on the Moving Averages of the High and Low price series.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the CodeBase on 23.07.2008.

Fig1. The SSL indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17711

ColorXMFI_Histogram_HTF ColorXMFI_Histogram_HTF

The ColorXMFI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorXRSI_Histogram_HTF ColorXRSI_Histogram_HTF

The ColorXRSI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_ICHI_OSC Exp_ICHI_OSC

Trading system based on the signals of the ICHI_OSC indicator

EMA EMA

Intersection of two Moving Averages. Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are virtual.