Real author: Kalenzo

A simple trend indicator of the NRTR type that uses the breakout of a channel drawn based on the Moving Averages of the High and Low price series.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the CodeBase on 23.07.2008.