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ColorXRSI_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The ColorXRSI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled ColorXRSI_Histogram.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. Indicator ColorXRSI_Histogram_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17709
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