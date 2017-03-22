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EMA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
9454
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
EMA.mq5 (22.16 KB) view
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Author of the idea — John Smithauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor is based on the intersection of two Moving Averages. Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are virtual. The parameters of the indicators are hard coded and cannot be adjusted.

Timeframe M5, optimization based on "Balance + max Sharpe Ratio", testing period from 2017.01.01 to 2017.02.27. The testing result of all pairs with the default settings:

 Timeframe M5

Testing of all pairs with the default parameters, now on the M15 timeframe:

Timeframe M15 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17741

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