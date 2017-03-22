Trading system based on the signals of the ICHI_OSC indicator. A signal is formed at the close of a bar, if the direction of the indicator histogram has changed.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file "ICHI_OSC.ex5" for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on GBPJPY H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results